John Catsimatidis Honored at Three Hierarchs in Brooklyn

By Michalis Kakias January 30, 2020

John Catsimatidis was honored at the Three Hierarchs community in Brooklyn. Left to right: Fr. Eugene Pappas, Archbishop Elpidophoros, John Eugenis, honoree John Catsimatidis, and AHEPA Supreme Vice President Jimmy Kokotas. Photo: TNH/ Michalis Kakias

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn community of the Three Hierarchs honored Greek businessman and philanthropist John Catsimatidis, with the Greek Heritage Award on January 29 in the community’s crowded event hall.

The ceremony took place after the Great Vespers service of the Three Hierarchs, which was presided over by the His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, assisted by the community’s presiding priest Archimandrite Eugene Pappas and a host of priests from the tristate area.

Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke about Catsimatidis as an extraordinary member …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available