Greece-US Defense Agreement Beneficial to Both Sides, Greek Defense Min Says

ATHENS – The Greece-US defense agreement debated in Parliament is the result of “successful negotiations with the American side” which “began and were built, in the right direction, by the previous government,” National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said in Parliament on Thursday evening, shortly before a vote to ratify it.
Panagiotopoulos criticized main opposition SYRIZA for “rejecting its own work and the fruits of its efforts and will not vote for it.”
The Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between the Greece and the US, as the agreement is called, will allow US forces to use bases of mutual interest to both countries, such as Larissa, Stefanoviki and Marathi at Souda, and share some facilities, such as the Alexandroupolis port.
This, he said, will increase Greece’s deterrent ability, as the American government will also invest millions that will also upgrade equipment, and build facilities that will stay behind for Greek forces’ use.
