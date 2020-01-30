Metropolis of NJ Celebrates the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters

By Michalis Kakias January 30, 2020

The Metropolis of New Jersey celebrated the Three Hierarchs and the Greek letters at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly. Photo: TNH/ Steve Lambrou

TENAFLY, NJ – The Three Hierarchs and the Greek letters were celebrated at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ on Jan. 25 with a special event featuring the students of the Greek schools of North and Central New Jersey. His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey and Consul General of Cyprus Alexis Phedonos-Vadet were among those present.

The participating schools were: St. Athansios Paramus, St. George Clifton, Ascension Fairview, St. George Piscataway, St. John the Theologian, …

