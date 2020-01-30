Metropolis of NJ Celebrates the Three Hierarchs and the Greek Letters

TENAFLY, NJ – The Three Hierarchs and the Greek letters were celebrated at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ on Jan. 25 with a special event featuring the students of the Greek schools of North and Central New Jersey. His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey and Consul General of Cyprus Alexis Phedonos-Vadet were among those present.

The participating schools were: St. Athansios Paramus, St. George Clifton, Ascension Fairview, St. George Piscataway, St. John the Theologian, …