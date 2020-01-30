Patriarch of Jerusalem Expresses ‘Delight’ at the Release of Naama Issachar

JERUSALEM – On January 30, His Beatitude Theophilos III, Patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed his joy at the release of Naama Issachar, following meetings last week between His Beatitude, His Excellency President Putin, and His Excellency Prime Minister Netanyahu. His Beatitude had previously met with His Excellency President Putin in November 2019, raising the case of Ms Issachar and passing a letter on from her mother Yaffa Issachar. His Beatitude, speaking on hearing the news:

“It is with great joy that we heard the assurances from His Excellency President Putin last week. We are delighted to see it confirmed today that Naama Issachar will be released, and that she will soon walk free in Israel. His Excellency President Putin is showing compassion and wisdom, and we are grateful. We continue to pray for His Excellency and for all the people of Russia. We hope this coming together will inspire a growing unity of spirit between the followers of the Abrahamic faiths around the globe.”

“Our joy today springs from love. The Issachar family are our neighbours, and as such we love them as we love ourselves. This is as we are commanded to, but on a day such as this there is no burden, only joy that we share with all those that have desired to see this same outcome. As many will do tonight, we continue to hold the Issachar family and those around them in our prayers.”

His Beatitude met with His Excellency the President during His Beatitude’s visit to Moscow where he received an award for his work on church unity. This work for unity extends between the churches of Jerusalem, within the Orthodox Faith, and the global Christian community, many of whom are welcomed in the Holy Land as pilgrims each year.

His Beatitude extended his warm greetings to the Issachar family and offered to meet with them, so he may personally convey his joy at their reuniting.