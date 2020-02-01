Houston’s Eighteen36 Bar Offers Top Greek Fare Too

It doesn’t sound like a place offering Greek fare but Eighteen36, said to be named for the year Houston was founded, after the Battle of the Alamo, has opened near Upper Kirby, a commercial district in the city.

It will offer Houston-themed cocktails, local beers and Greek-American fare, a release said, reported The Houston Chronicle, noting the new place will run by owners Jason Scheinthal and Jake Stein at the bar with an in-house restaurant called Roadster Grill from Nick Semoudiaris, replacing his restaurant by the same name that closed in another spot in 2017.

Food from Roadster Grill is available at the bar, as well ‘to go’ via a drive-thru window at the back entrance of the building.

“Our whole team is proud of how the vision of Eighteen36 has come to life and being able to partner with Nick to offer Roadster Grill to old and new fans, alike, is even more special,” said Scheinthal, a sixth-generation Houstonian who said the team shares a passion for the hospitality industry and is set to open on Feb. 7 so be prepared to have some Greek food with Texas beers.