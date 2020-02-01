On Youtube, NY Lawyer Behrakis Shares IVP Birth Route

Apparently everything in life is fair game for social media these days so noted Greek-American lawyer Emilia Behrakis and Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant shared their In Vitro Fertilization story with the world.

They depicted the difficulties before the arrival of their daughter Zena, posting the steps on the mother’s new YouTube channel where she admitted it was very difficult to “let people into our private life” but hoping their story will help others trying to conceive.

The couple turned to IVF after three years of trying to have a child, saying the ups and downs impacted their marriage at times, noted the Greek City Times, as she said that, “fertility challenges, can take a couple through a roller coaster ride. One that can last for years. The stress, the anxiety, of not being able to get pregnant can take a toll.”

She also added that, “our own road leading up to IVF, was the toughest. I lost that light and bubbly disposition during that time. Looking back, I wouldn’t change any of it. You read that correctly. There were lows, but there were enlightening highs.”