Panel Discussion on Eastern Mediterranean

By Aria Socratous January 30, 2020

At the panel from left to right: Thomas Smith, professor of political science and director of the Honors Program at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, Professor Golfo Alexopoulos, director of USF’s Institute on Russia, Varnavas Zagaris, president of the Pancyprian Association in Florida, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis. (Photo by TNH/ Aria Sokratous)

TAMPA, FL – The Pancyprian Association of Florida, the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus-PSEKA, the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, and the Panhellenic Federation of Florida presented a panel discussion on Justice and Peace in the Eastern Mediterranean; Energy in the Eastern Mediterranean; and the Trilateral Alliance (Greece, Cyprus, Israel) and its impact on American interests on January 25 at St Petersburg College in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The discussion was moderated by the president of the Pancyprian Association of Florida, …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available