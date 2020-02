I saw kids running over the sewage, besides towers of garbage, in worn out flip-flops. I looked at my feet, and instantly felt grateful.

In the winter of 2019-2020, I spent 3 weeks in Lesbos where I volunteered in the Moria camp for an NGO called Kitrinos Health Care. It was a rather spontaneous decision made at a time when the streets of my hometown, Thessaloniki, had overflooded with numerous refugees seeking shelter in every corner, each person a quick reminder …