Many years ago, I heard a song on the Sunday Greek radio station that caught my imagination. A catchy tune about a fisherman named Captain Andrea Zepo. I now wanted to know if such a person really existed. And, I discovered not only he existed, but he was quite a guy.

His family came to Piraeus from Aivali, Asia Minor in 1913 where in 1914 his mother, Paraskevi, gave birth to her fourth child, Andrea. At a very early age, Andrea …