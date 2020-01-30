Greece, France, U.S. Joint Naval Exercise Continues off Volos

Volos, Greece – The French aircraft-carrier “Dixmude” is expected to arrive at the port of Volos on Friday, in the context of the multinational Greece-France-United States exercise, called “Alexander the Great 2020“, which is taking place from January 27 to February 8 in the wider area of Magnesia and the Aegean.

“Dixmude” is 200 metres long, with a top speed of 19 knots, has a deck of 5,200 sq.m. It can carry up to 16 NH90 helicopters and 100 armored vehicles. It also has a mini hospital and can accommodate up to 500 people.

This year’s “Alexander the Great” exercise takes place with the participation of Greek, American and French marines and commandos and involves training in shooting, field operations, parachute jumping, with the additional presence of a large number of French helicopters together with the Greek (Apache) and American helicopters (Apache, Black Hawk), which are currently based at the Army Air Force Base in Stefanovikio, just outside Volos.