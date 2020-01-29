Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets with 24 French Multinationals in Paris

By ANA January 29, 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

PARIS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of 24 French multinationals in the fields of energy, defense, construction, waste management, technology, insurance, tourism and beverages, shortly after his meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis thanked the French business world for its support to Greece during the financial crisis and called on companies to take advantage of the opportunities now open in the country, for sustainable tourism, infrastructural upgrades, innovative renewable energy projects and the modernization of the air traffic system.

