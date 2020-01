MORIA, Lesvos – A 17-year-old Afghan national was arrested for allegedly stabbing several fellow countrymen at Moria hotspot on Lesvos island on Tuesday evening.

Of his victims, one is a 15-year-old Afghani in critical condition at the Mytilini Hospital on the island, while another, 16, is also in hospital.

From the start of 2019, a total of 30 people living at the hotspot have been injured in fights. Of the total, two have died from their injuries.