The issue is serious because it has to do with the very functioning and lives of our parishes. It is about parish council elections that must be given new and renewed priority.

The news that comes to my attention from various parishes of New England and beyond is very discouraging and extremely disturbing because it manifests a general indifference that unfortunately exists in many of our parishes.

Indifference leads to apathy, which is the way to slow death.

I had written about this …