Greek, French Fin Mins Sign Declaration of Intent to Boost Collaboration

PARIS – The Greek and French finance ministers on Wednesday signed a declaration of intent, which aims to boost economic collaboration between the two counties, announced Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in Paris, at the forum “Greece, a strategic partner in SE Europe: Confidence returns”, held by the Greek-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The key points of this declaration can be summed as follows, said Staikouras, with a common intent to:

– Intensify the investment of French companies in Greece.

– Support the investment of Greek companies in France.

– Continue and also broaden the scope of bilateral technical cooperation in strategic areas for economic growth and competitiveness.

– Support the Hellenic Development Bank.

– Facilitate the selection of Greek and French companies and also financial institutions that will participate in the Greek-French cooperation.

– Develop an expanded R&D partnership in strategic areas in the two countries in partnership with the private sector.

– Strengthen Greek-French cooperation in the field of climate and the environment.

– Develop cooperation in tourism.

– Strengthen both countries’ positions on the EU’s future Common Agricultural Policy.

– Work for the creation of a digital education institution in Greece and support the creation of local ecosystems in the digital sectors.

– Enhance the transfer of existing know-how and the development of new technical expertise in the areas of green budgeting and green finance, in order to achieve the objectives of the European Green Pact.

– Ensure the follow-up of the cooperative actions undertaken under this statement, through regular meetings, while maintaining regular contacts between the business communities.

The Greek finance minister also praised France’s firm and assertive stance concerning the geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and also the country’s continued support to Greece.

He said that the famous motto “Greece-France-Alliance” (Ellas, Gallia, Symmachia) which he called “very familiar among Greeks,” comes from Frances “political and diplomatic support to Greece during the restoration of democracy in 1974,” a level of support which Staikouras said was “proven so important during the recent global financial crisis.”