Macron: France Supports Greece’s and Cyprus’ Sovereign Rights (Vid)

PARIS – France and Greece share the same vision, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with visiting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris on Wednesday.

Macron referred to the issue of security in the East Mediterranean and the wider region of the East, and condemned Turkey’s agreement with the Tripoli government on the delineation of maritime zones. “France supports Greece and Cyprus in terms of respect for their sovereign rights, condemning Turkey’s challenge of these. We repeated our concerns and condemned unequivocally the Turkey-Libya agreement,” he said.

The French president also spoke of the Greek-French collaboration in industry and in joint operations at sea and land. “We would like to see other countries with shared borders become involved,” he noted.

The two country leaders also discussed economic relations between the two countries and said more should be done to increase investments, “opening a new chapter in the history of your country and in bilateral relations,” as Macron said.

In addition, the French president expressed his country’s support on the migration issue and said France will help in the return of irregular migrants to their countries, while he also expressed the hope that a new European plan on asylum and migration will be adopted by all EU members, promoting a joint migration policy.

He also referred to Brexit, adding that the EU must build a new close-knit relation with the United Kingdom, which is “leaving the EU but not Europe”, a relationship that will strengthen the EU and lead to a more effective, sovereign and better Europe.

“I will also visit Greece in the near future because there is a historic appointment and France has always stood by you. Our two countries were always significant.

PM Mitsotakis in Paris: International Law is the only way East Med. differences can be resolved

The only way to resolve differences in the East Mediterranean is through International Law, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Paris on Wednesday, at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Following his host’s statements, Mitsotakis said that “Greece and France are promoting a new strategic defense framework, and at bilateral level our collaboration will be intensified.”

Both leaders expressed agreement on a wide range of European issues discussed, Mitsotakis said, adding that they also agreed about the direction of the EU’s new fiscal framework.

Speaking of investments, Mitsotakis noted that “as Greece has definitely left behind it the period of the crisis, it looks forward to investments by French businesses. Just as strongly, the Greek government also encourages Greek initiatives in France.”

The Greek prime minister also said that he discussed with Macron developments in the eastern Mediterranean and “we jointly condemned Turkey’s provocative actions.” Calling for the cancellation of the Turkey-Tripoli government memoranda, Mitsotakis said that “the only way to resolve differences in the East Mediterranean is through International Law.”