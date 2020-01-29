Folli-Follie Group Acquires All Intellectual Property of Links of London Ltd

ATHENS – Folli-Follie Group on Wednesday announced the completion by virtue of an agreement dated 10.1.2020 with the administrator of Links (London) Limited, of the acquisition of all of the intellectual property of Links (London) Limited, which included substantially all of the intellectual property and related materials to the “Links of London” brand, subject to an exclusive license in favour of the administrators of Links (London) Limited until March 2020.

This purchase was financed substantially by the write-off of a portion of inter-company debt owed by Links (London) Limited to FF Group. The purchase outlined above will allow the company to re-establish the Links of London business free of previous liabilities. The Links of London business forms an important part of the Folli-Follie’s future business strategy as part of the company’s overall restructuring plan.

Following the above, the company secures the continued trading of this brand in Greece and worldwide. FF Group aims to consolidate and redevelop the award-winning Brit