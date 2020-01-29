New England Federation Celebrates Vasilopita Cutting

BOSTON – The Federation of the Hellenic American Societies of New England had its annual dinner dance and cutting of the vasilopita on Saturday night, January 25 at the Community Center of Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox parish in Watertown Massachusetts.

Approximately 120 guests attended, including members of the societies, Consul General of Greece in Boston Stratos Ethymiou, Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis, and the Greek-American evzones unit of the Federation.

Fr. Athanasios Nenes, presiding priest of the Taxiarchae parish, offered the prayer …