Greek Parliament Passes Amendment on Multi-Club Ownership in Football

ATHENS – An amendment regulating ownership of multiple football teams was passed in parliament on Wednesday, with 156 deputies voting in favour and 90 voting against in a roll-call vote requested by 15 main opposition SYRIZA MPs.

The amendment provides that, instead of expelling the team with shared ownership from the championship and demoting it to a lower division, there will be a penalty of 5 to 10 points deducted from the current or the following season’s championship, depending on the severity of the offence.

The issue arose when the Greek Commission of Professional Sports (EEA) found the teams PAOK and Xanthi to share the same ownership, in violation of laws that forbid ownership of multiple teams in the same division. It recommended that both be expelled from first division games and demoted to the second division in the next football season.