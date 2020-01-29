Greek National Opera Announces Start of Production of New Lanthimos Short Film in Greece

ATHENS – The Greek National Opera on Wednesday announced the start of production in Greece of a new short film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring actors Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard.

The film will be presented as part of an art installation, accompanied by live orchestral ensembles on May 22, 23, and 27, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). It is the second commission in the series The Artist on the Composer.

Lanthimos will be the director, script writer and producer, with Anna Georgiadou as set designer, Angelos Mentis as costume designer, Thodoris Mihopoulos as director of photography and Yorgos Mavropsaridis as film editor. The Executive Producer in Greece is Eleni Kosifidou, with Rebecca Skinner of Superprime Films as Executive Producer.

The production is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to enhance the Greek National Opera’s artistic outreach.

The programme The Artist on the Composer is a three-year collaboration between the Greek National Opera and NEON Organisation for Culture and Development (www.neon.org.gr) which connects cutting-edge contemporary visual artists, composers and/or film producers with “live” performances of orchestral music. The Artist on the Composer is curated by Giorgos Koumendakis (Artistic Director, Greek National Opera) and Elina Kountouri (Director, NEON).