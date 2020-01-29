Pavlopoulos Urges Theophilos to Stand by Patriarch Bartholomew

JERUSALEM – The President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos urged Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem to stand in support with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The President met with Patriarch Theophilos during his recent visit to Israel.

Specifically, Pavlopoulos told Patriarch Theophilos that “the Greek State is on your side and on the side of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in your struggle for the defense of the principles and values of Orthodox Christianity,” and he added “in this regard, we look forward, citing the Church of Greece as a prime example, to your full support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in his struggle for the representation and support of the Orthodox Christian, especially in these difficult and turbulent times.”

The President’s advice to Theophilos was prompted by his actions undermining the ancient privileges and rights of Ecumenical Patriarch to convene synaxes, or synods of the Prelates of the Orthodox Churches around the world.

It is reminded that Patriarch Theophilos traveled to Moscow at the end of November to be honored with the Patriarch Alexios award. While in Moscow the met with President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kyrill of Moscow. The next day Theophilos announced that he was going to convene a Synaxis of the Prelates of the Orthodox Churches in Jordan to discuss the unity of the Church. Theophilos has yet to recognize the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Archbishops Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece and also Chrysostomos of Cyprus announced that are not going to attend any synaxis convened by Patriarch Theophilos.

TNH has learned that Prelates, one after another, are declining the invitation of Theophilos to meet in Amman, Jordan. Also The National Herald is in a position to know that Patriarch Theophilos signaled Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew that the synaxis will not take place.