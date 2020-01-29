Archbishop Elpidophoros Named Grand Marshall of Boston’s Parade

BOSTON – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has accepted the invitation of the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England to be the Grand Marshal in this year’s parade organized by the Greek-American Community of Boston and New England.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 26 at 1 PM in the heart of Boston where it has been held the last 25 years.

Bill Kafkas, the president of the Federation had mentioned it to the Archbishop at the end of the Vespers service for the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 13 at Holy Cross School of Theology. He then introduced the issue to the Board of Directors who approved it unanimously and from there the decision went to the General Assembly of the Federation on November 20, 2019, which approved it unanimously.

The Archbishop was also invited to the gala dinner of the Federation the evening before on Saturday April 25 but His Eminence has to be at the gala dinner of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox parish in Stanford, CT which will celebrate the 115th anniversary of its establishment. After gala the Archbishop will travel to Boston and he will officiate on Sunday morning at the Liturgy and Doxology at the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston, and will afterwards lead the parade.

Kafkas, speaking to TNH, said “we thank His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for accepting our invitation to be the Grand Marshall at the parade of Hellenes of New England,” adding, “it is a special honor not only for our Federation and its volunteers who work diligently for our Omogenia and Hellenism, but also for our entire Greek-American Community of New England.”

Kafkas noted that “we know that His Eminence’s time is very valuable and his participation in our parade has great significance. We shouldn’t forget that here in Boston we have Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology which participate in the parade as well. I invite all Hellenes of Boston and New England to participate in the parade and the other festivities associated with it.”