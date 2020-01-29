Shinola and Kartsotis Honor Grammy-Winning Motown Legend Smokey Robinson

LOS ANGELES – Shinola and its Greek-American founder Tom Kartsotis honored Grammy-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson at the company’s downtown Los Angeles store on January 23, ahead of the Grammy Awards which took place on January 26, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Part of the Great American collection, this year’s limited-edition Smokey Robinson collection honors the Detroit-born singer/songwriter who will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 19.

At the event, Kartsotis addressed Robinson and the gathered family, friends, fans and guests, saying, “each year we want to honor an American treasure, and [over the years] we’ve had great [collections paying homage to] Americans such as Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, and Jackie Robinson. And I’m really, really honored to honor Smokey Robinson this year as our great American. Over the last 60 years it’s not just music you’ve affected, it’s the entire planet, and we’re happy you could be here,” the LA Times reported.

Kartsotis then “presented Robinson with a wooden box containing a wristwatch from the new collection; based on the brand’s Vinton model, it included a 38mm brushed stainless steel case, three-link stainless steel bracelet and a distinctive blue enamel dial,” the Times reported, adding that “the watch face wasn’t the only part of the collection with the eye-catching color; it also pops up on a journal cover, a greeting card (printed with the song lyrics, You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me), a Runwell turntable and a wall clock in addition to a 32mm version of the Vinton.”

Among those present at the LA event were Detroit-born rocker “Alice Cooper, producer-manager Shep Gordon, tattoo artist to the stars Scott Campbell, and a host of others moving in the entertainment industry orbit,” the Times reported.

A Shinola representative told the Times that “the particular shade of blue resulted from the design team’s efforts to emulate the distinctive blue-green color of Robinson’s eyes.”

When asked if he thought Shinola captured the color of his eyes, Robinson told the Times, “I accept whatever they got because it’s beautiful, just beautiful,” adding “that despite his decades-long career – and distinct style both onstage and off (for which he credits his longtime L.A.-based tailor Si Beau), the Shinola watch collection marked his first foray into a fashion collaboration.”

When asked whom he would be most honored to see sporting one of the watches from the collection, Robinson told the Times, “anyone you could think of!”

Shinola’s limited-edition Smokey Robinson collection launches January 31 with watches priced at $950.

More information is available online: Shinola.com.