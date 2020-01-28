Fotis Dulos Attempted Suicide, Status Updated to ‘Critical Condition’ after Attempts to Revive Him

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Greek-born Fotis Dulos charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife attempted suicide and was originally pronounced dead by multiple sources, including The New York Times.

During a press conference held outside Dulos’ home around 2:45pm, Farmington police said officers received a call at 11:54am asking them to conduct a ‘wellness check’ on Dulos after he was late for his bond hearing originally scheduled for this morning. The police found an unresponsive Dulos sitting in his vehicle in one of his garages. They conducted various life saving measures before transporting him to UCONN Health Hospital.

Earlier today multiple news outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Dulos was found dead at the home. Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, initially confirmed the death to media, but later retracted that statement.

According to NBC News, Mr. Pattis later said, “I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Aerial footage of Dulos’ home showed officials erecting tents in the driveway, while several people milled about.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May; she is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. Dulos, 52, was under house arrest.

The five children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children of at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

THIS IS A BREAKING AND DEVELOPING STORY. IT WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.