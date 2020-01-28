Greek and Cypriot Defense Mins Discuss Cooperation

ATHENS – The national defense ministers of Greece and Cyprus Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Savvas Angelides, respectively, met in Athens for the 6th intergovernmental defense council of Athens and Cyprus.

The ministers discussed measures and actions to help build security and stability in the East Mediterranean, and the further enhancing of their collaboration at EU level in the framework of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), which tightens cooperaton among EU states on security.

Panagiotopoulos also announced that French Defense Secretary Florence Parly will visit Greece officially at the end of February. He did not rule out the convening of a quadrilateral meeting with Israel and Egypt, besides Greece and Cyprus.