Ecumenical Patriarch: “We Reject the Phrase ‘There Is No Alternative’”

DAVOS – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew spoke at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos about the role of religious faith in creating a sustainable world with social cohesion, and the significance of dialogue as a key instrument in this regard while condemning all forms of violence and religious intolerance.

The Patriarch said among other things that “faith can succeed in its mission and fulfill the role of cohesion and sustainability through dialogue and witness in the world.”

He also said that “it is tragic that many people today tended to identify religion with terrorism, war, and intolerance.”

At another point in his speech he emphasized that “world peace and justice could not exist without the contribution and cooperation of religions.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch noted that, “the Ecumenical Patriarchate was at the forefront of ecumenical organizations, such as the World Council of Churches, and supported and promoted bilateral dialogue with non-Orthodox Christians, as well as with Muslims and Jews in the Middle East.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also expressed his concerns, “when modern Europe is described as post-Christian…We must admit that the decline of Christian consciousness in Europe ultimately has a negative impact on Europe’s identity and self-awareness.”

Referring to the end of the Cold War in 1989 and the emergence of a multi-centered world, Patriarch Bartholomew spoke about the role of the Orthodox Church in the current crisis.

“In many geopolitical contexts worldwide, Orthodoxy has always been and will continue to be a religious minority with a global message and a legacy of long-standing presence. In areas like the Middle East, Southeast Europe, and the Balkans, Orthodox Christian faith has shaped the religious landscape for centuries or even millennia. The challenges in this context are real and urgent. Especially in the Middle East, the survival of Christianity is now balanced on a knife edge. During the war in Syria and the uprising of the so-called Islamic State, news reports and articles regularly reminded us of the status of Christians in the Middle East and their constant struggle to survive in the very region where Christianity was born.”

The Patriarch also participated in a joint press conference with other religious leaders and he also delivered a speech at an event organized by the international organization Interfaith Alliance, of which Metropolitan Emmanuel of France is a member.

In his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch referred to some of the negative aspects of technological progress and the consequences they have on people’s lives. He reiterated the importance of faith, which, he said, “reinforces our commitment to human action and broadens our witness to freedom, justice, and peace. We reject the cynical phrase ‘There is no alternative.’ We reject the claim that failure to comply with the mandates of globalization and the “autonomy of the economy” will inevitably lead to the spread of poverty and to uncontrolled social developments and conflicts. From our point of view, we put emphasis on the words ‘solidarity’ and ‘cooperation’.

The Ecumenical Patriarch then paid a customary visit to the Turkey Wealth Fund (Türkiye Varlık Fonu), where he was received by its Managing Director, Zafer Sönmez, executives of the fund, and business people.