ATHENS – A pair of Turkish military aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans on Tuesday and then flew over two Greek islands, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) announced.

The F-16s flew over the islands of Lipsi and Arkioi at 13:26, at an altitude of 26,000 feet, the HNDGS said.

The Turkish fighter jets were recognised and intercepted by Greek fighter planes, in accordance with international rules.