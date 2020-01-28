Greek-American Chef Kochilas Receives Achievement Award for My Greek Table

NEW YORK – On January 24, chef, cookbook author and TV host of My Greek Table Diane Kochilas announced via her email newsletter, “I am so thrilled to announce that My Greek Table has been named a Special Achievement Award Winner of the 11th Annual TASTE AWARDS, a biggie in the food world! Thank you for all your support!”

Kochilas mentioned the award to The National Herald at the New York Times Travel Show following her cooking demonstration and book signing at the event on January 25, noting that the Taste Award is quite an honor. She also told TNH that the next season will begin airing on PBS in May, check your local listings.

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas is honored in the Taste Awards’ Best of Europe category along with A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School (Recipe.TV), and Joanne Weir’s Plates & Places.

The 11th Annual Taste Awards pre-announced the Award Winners in January in selected categories as well as various Special Achievement Award Winners (Honorees) for its 11th anniversary year.

This year’s 11th Anniversary Red Carpet Awards Show, Reception, and Ceremony will take place on March 9th, at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

Tickets for nominees, inductees, honorees and fans can be reserved online.

Finalists and Honorees are selected primarily from work and content broadcast between October 2018 and October 2019, including public and media screenings.

The Taste Awards in Hollywood are the premier awards celebrating the year’s best in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, in film, in streaming and online video, in apps, and in podcasts, and on radio.

The Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, APT, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

More information about Diane Kochilas and My Greek Table is available online: dianekochilas.com.

More information about the Taste Awards is also available online: thetasteawards.com.