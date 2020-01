ATHENS – A light earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday at 13:26.

According to first estimate of the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens’ National Observatory, the quake’s epicentre was located 112 km east of the town of Mytilene at a focal depth 15.6 km.

It is noted that Tuesday’s quake had the same epicentre as one recorded on January 22, which measured 5.3 on the Richter scale.