The Need to Complete the Church of St. Nicholas

Few would argue that mistakes were not made in the construction of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero. Mistakes pertaining to the cost, the architecture, and the timing of the Church’s construction.

Some of these were addressed by Mr. Nicholas Karakas, a Greek-American who has made large donations for Greek studies and the Church, endowing a Chair in Byzantine and Orthodox Studies at The University of Missouri-St. Louis, funding scholarships for learning Greek, and …