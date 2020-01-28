Mitsotakis Discussed Plans for Education with Greek Education Min

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met with the education ministry’s leadership in the context of the six-month evaluation of the government’s work and the planning of its next actions.

The lack of teachers observed in recent years and an extension of mandatory two-year preschool education to the entire country were among the matters discussed.

Με την ηγεσία του Υπ. Παιδείας συζητήσαμε για τον προγραμματισμό του εξαμήνου. Έχουν γίνει σημαντικά βήματα, ειδικά στη μεταρρύθμιση της τριτοβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης. Εντός των επόμενων μηνών πρέπει να στρέψουμε το ενδιαφέρον μας στα σχολεία, όπου χτυπάει η καρδιά της Παιδείας. pic.twitter.com/BuiC8ULFcA — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) January 28, 2020

Also on the agenda were efforts for improving tertiary education, which seek to make universities more open, help them acquire a new culture and identity, greater autonomy, while improving the link between their curriculum and the labour market.

The prime minister and the ministry’s leadership examined a restructuring of vocational training and apprenticeships, aimed at increasing their prestige, while the plans for inclusive education that supports children with special needs were also presented.

A decision to hold an off-the-agenda debate on primary and secondary education in parliament was made during the meeting.