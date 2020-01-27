Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club Endorses Constantinides for Queens Borough Pres.

QUEENS, NY – The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, one of the leading citywide LGBTQ+ organizations, has endorsed Costa Constantinides as the next Queens Borough President. The Club’s backing reflects a groundswell of support for the progressive movement to transform Queens on March 24.

“I am both honored and humbled to have the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club’s endorsement,” said Costa Constantinides, Democrat for Queens Borough President. “Members of this inspiring organization, led by the legendary Allen Roskoff, has made New York City a fairer place both for the LGBTQ+ community and everyone who’s been pushed to the margins. To have their support only validates that our movement will make Queens a stronger borough for everyone who lives here.”

“The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club is proud to endorse Costa Constantinides for Queens Borough President. Queens has experienced a progressive renaissance since the election of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez victory and the near win of Tiffany Caban,” said Allen Roskoff, President of the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club. “Costa Constantinides will continue to take on ‘politics-as-usual’ and do what’s best for you us, not the political machine. Constantinides cares deeply about human rights, stands up to racism and homophobia, and for the protection and well-being of our community’s immigrants. He will protect our housing and preserve our communities. A vote for Constantinides is a vote for a better Queens.”

The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club has fought for human rights, equal treatment, and dignity since its establishment in 2004. Named for the late legendary gay rights advocate Jim Owles, the club has supported candidates who will continue his mission to fight for the LGBTQ+ community. Jim Owles members have also pushed for more funding to AIDS support, the end to all wars, and economic justice.

Constantinides has seen a groundswell of support for his campaign to fight climate change, improve Queens schools, and create a holistic, sustainable transit network. Nearly 10,000 Queens voters signed petitions to get the Astoria native on the ballot, while more than 1,000 unique voters have contributed to his campaign. He’s also received the backing of UFCW Local 1500, the largest grocery store union in New York, and IUOE Local 94, which represents some 5,000 operating engineers.

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

