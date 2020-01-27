Former Siemens Hellas GM Released from Jail on Health Grounds

ATHENS – Former Siemens Hellas general manager Prodromos Mavridis, sentenced to 15 years in jail for money laundering, was released on health grounds, it was announced on Monday.

Mavridis was sentenced in December 2019 for contract 8002 signed with the Hellenic Telecommunications Service (OTE). A total of 22 out of 54 defendants were found guilty in the same trial, including former top managers of Siemens, Siemens Hellas, and OTE. Mavridis was one of three whose appeal for a suspended sentence had been turned down.

The court imposed terms of restriction on his release; he is forbidden from leaving the country and has to show up once a month at the local police station.