Greece, France, US Carry Out Joint Naval Exercise off Volos

By ANA January 27, 2020

The naval exercise that took place at the Magnisia prefecture (Volos area) and the Aegean Sea as of Monday. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

VOLOS, Greece – A naval exercise involving forces of Greece, France and the United States is taking place at the Magnisia prefecture (Volos area) and the Aegean Sea as of Monday.

The ann”Megas Alexandros 2020″ exercise will conclude on February 8. Its purpose is to improve operational training in a multi-threat environment, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said. It is part of an annual training exercise for Hellenic Navy staff.

Tweet
Pin
Share59
59 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available