Greece, France, US Carry Out Joint Naval Exercise off Volos

VOLOS, Greece – A naval exercise involving forces of Greece, France and the United States is taking place at the Magnisia prefecture (Volos area) and the Aegean Sea as of Monday.
Le Dixmude #dixmude fait escale au Pirée #Piraeus symbole de la relation stratégique 🇨🇵🇬🇷 pour participer à l'exercice conjoint avec @NavyGR et @USNavy#cooperation @MarineNationale@USEmbassyAthens @GreeceMFA @Hellenic_MOD pic.twitter.com/VfKLpVJV6E
The ann”Megas Alexandros 2020″ exercise will conclude on February 8. Its purpose is to improve operational training in a multi-threat environment, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said. It is part of an annual training exercise for Hellenic Navy staff.