Greece, France, US Carry Out Joint Naval Exercise off Volos

VOLOS, Greece – A naval exercise involving forces of Greece, France and the United States is taking place at the Magnisia prefecture (Volos area) and the Aegean Sea as of Monday.

The ann”Megas Alexandros 2020″ exercise will conclude on February 8. Its purpose is to improve operational training in a multi-threat environment, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said. It is part of an annual training exercise for Hellenic Navy staff.