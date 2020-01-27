Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 Supports Greek School

SCHENECTADY, NY – Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125 Vice President, James Gaminde, on behalf of President Fillipos “Phil” Menagias presented St. George Greek Orthodox Church and Hellenic Center in Schenectady with an $800 contribution to go towards the establishment of a Greek School, and to help with maintenance and upkeep of St. George’s facilities and grounds. The presentation was done in conjunction with St. George’s Christmas Tree Lighting festivities on December 6, 2019.

