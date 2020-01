“I felt once more how simple and frugal a thing is happiness: a glass of wine, a roast chestnut, a wretched little brazier, the sound of the sea. Nothing else.”

― Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek

This is what Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks understands and feels in his Greek heart and soul so much more than do the fake Greeks who were born Greek but don’t know what it means to be Greek.

Hanks already has embedded himself with fans as …