Memory Eternal, Thomas Tingas

Thomas Tingas, age 75, passed away peacefully on January 22 at his home in Dracut, Massachusetts surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 9, 1944 in Porti, Karditsa, Greece, he was the son of the late Philip and Alexandra (Kontonasios) Tingas.

Tom moved to America in the early 1970s where he co-owned CTP Auto with his brother, Costas. Years later, he went on to build his own automotive garage, a family business built from the ground up, Tom’s Auto Service, where his business and legacy continue to carry on.

Tom always kept himself busy, a man in constant motion with passion for life. He enjoyed sharing that love and enthusiasm for life with everyone around him. Tom enjoyed Greek music and spending time sharing stories with his beloved family and friends. Semi-retired, he spent winters with a great group of friends in Tarpon Springs, FL, and would travel to Greece to reconnect with family every summer. To those who knew him, Tom’s adventurous and fearless spirit, strong will, and quick wit were just a few of his greatest qualities. Above everything else, Tom loved his family and friends, and the memories he made with them will be eternal.

He was the proud father of his two daughters, Alexandra Tingas of Watertown, and Georgea Tingas and her fiancé William Donovan of Miami, FL. Beloved brother to his siblings, Costas Tingas and his wife Fotini, Fani Mitatseli, Christos Tingas, Rita Tingas – Deceased, Polychronis Tingas and his wife Marina, Kaiti Tingas and her husband Takis Kosmas, and Chrisostomos (Makos) Tingas, as well as Ava Koumantzelis Popas, former wife and mother of his children, and his many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and loyal friends.

His Funeral Service was held January 27 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, Dracut, MA and his burial in Westlawn I Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Tom’s honor to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, or the Hellenic American Academy.