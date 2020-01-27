Sakellaropoulou Resigns as President of the Council of State

ATHENS – Following her election as the next President of the Hellenic Republic, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou on Monday resigned as the President of the Council of State, Greece’s supreme administrative court.

Sakellaropoulou will assume office during a special ceremony held immediately after the end of the term of the incumbent Greek president, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, on March 13, 2020.

Athanassios Randos will replace Sakellaropoulou until the Cabinet convenes to elect the new head of the Council of State.