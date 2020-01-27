President Pavlopoulos to Be Awarded the Gold Olympic Order

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos will be awarded with the Gold Olympic Order for his great contribution to the Olympic Movement, Olympic Ideals and the Olympic Legacy, following a decision reached by the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee in a meeting on January 22 in Lausanne.

The award will be presented to Pavlopoulos by IOC president Thomas Bach in Ancient Olympia, before the ceremony for the lighting of the Olympic Flame for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.