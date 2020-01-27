Alabama Fire Chief Confirms Deaths as Fire Destroys 35 Boats

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Authorities in Alabama are searching for 7 people missing after a deadly fire consumed at least 35 boats docked along the Tennessee River.

“We have some confirmed fatalities, but we don’t have an exact number yet,” Jackson County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Harnen told The Associated Press. “We have several people who were taken to the hospital from being in the water, and some had minor burns.”

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said earlier that 7 people were hospitalized and 7 others were missing as the fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

Harnen said officials are trying to account for about seven people who had places on the dock.

“They had slips here,” Harnen. “That doesn’t mean they’re in the water and it doesn’t mean they’re dead. We’re making attempts to find them.”

Crews were called to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County’s government website.