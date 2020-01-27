Greek FM Dendias Stresses Importance of Not Forgetting Holocaust

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed the importance of not forgetting one of the biggest mass crimes in the history of mankind, in a comment commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day on Twitter.

“Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Dendias posted. “We must never forget one of the greatest mass crimes in the history of humanity by the Nazis, as well as the millions of victims, among which tens of thousands of Greek Jews. Never again!” added the foreign minister.

Ημέρα Μνήμης του Ολοκαυτώματος σήμερα. Δεν πρέπει ποτέ να ξεχάσουμε ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα ομαδικά εγκλήματα στην ιστορία της ανθρωπότητας από τους Ναζί, όπως και τα εκατομμύρια θύματα, ανάμεσα στα οποία και δεκάδες χιλιάδες Έλληνες Εβραίοι. Ποτέ ξανά! #HolocaustRemembanceDay pic.twitter.com/k0xHeDucZS — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 27, 2020