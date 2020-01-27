Greek FM Dendias Stresses Importance of Not Forgetting Holocaust

By ANA January 27, 2020

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday stressed the importance of not forgetting one of the biggest mass crimes in the history of mankind, in a comment commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day on Twitter.

“Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Dendias posted. “We must never forget one of the greatest mass crimes in the history of humanity by the Nazis, as well as the millions of victims, among which tens of thousands of Greek Jews. Never again!” added the foreign minister.

