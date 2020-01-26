Greece’s Communist Party Leader: The Most Realistic Scenario is a ND-SYRIZA Gov’t

ATHENS – “The most realistic scenario is an ND-SYRIZA coalition government”, said Communist Party (KKE) leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas in an interview with Nea Selida newspaper on Sunday.

Asked on the Turkish provocations and Turkey’s agreement with Tripoli government, he said that our people are before a dilemma “co-exploitation with Turkey or conflict”. This dilemma is fake, the conflict may lead to the co-exploitation but also the co-exploitation will prepare the next conflict with victims the people and the environment” he added.

Koutsoumbas characterised the migration/refugees “a major issue for the whole world” underlining KKE’s proposal for the “abolition of all the unacceptable EU agreements adding that all the reception centres should shut down and no other ‘prison’ centre to be created”.