Greek Migration Min: Those Not Entitled to Asylum Will Be Sent back to Turkey

KOS – Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi on Sunday met with representatives of the local authorities during his visit to the island of Kos.

On Saturday evening, the minister attended a municipal council meeting and on Sunday met with police authorities and with Kos mayor Theodosis Nikitaras and visited the island’s hotspot where he was briefed on the prevailing situation.

After the end of his visit, Mitarachi stated “Yesterday I had the opportunity to present the government’s plan for the reduction of the migrants/refugees flows and the repercussions to the local community to the municipal council. We had a constructive discussion that will continue with the island’s mayor. I visited the reception centre and saw the plans of the new upgraded structure that will, on one hand offer better living conditions and on the other hand will allow us to operate according to the new asylum legislation. Today, we had a migrant boat arrival from Turkey and asked for the implementation, for the first time, of the new legislation. The migrants/refugees will stay on the island for 25 days. Additionally, I asked from the asylum service to act rapidly and according to the new procedures to separate those people entitled to asylum while the others will be sent, as soon as possible, back to Turkey. Our country is implementing a balanced migration policy and respects its international obligations but we also have national rules and those migrants or refugees not entitled to asylum will be sent back to Turkey. We believe that this will play a key role in the reduction of the flows”.