SYRIZA’s Achtsioglou: Favourable Incentive Framework for the Turn to Private Insurance

ATHENS – New Democracy’s (ND) insurance bill that was made available for public consultation confirms the ruling party’s strategic choice to burden the many in the interest of the few, said SYRIZA MP responsible for Labour Effie Achtsioglou in a statement on Sunday.

Nine of ten self-employed will be significantly burdened. Nine of ten pensioners will lose a substantial part of their income. A clearly favourable incentive framework for the turn to the private insurance is being formed, Achtsioglou said.