Greek FM Dendias: Memoranda between Turkey and Tripoli Gov’t Help Libyan Crisis

ATHENS – Turkey’s memoranda with the government of Tripoli can’t have a place in the political resolution to the Libyan crisis, underlined Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an interview with Eleftheros Typos newspaper on Sunday adding that Greece is ready to take part in any joint effort to achieving peace and stability in Libya.

“We consider the non-reference to the memoranda invalidity in the results of Berlin Conference and the insufficient insistence by the EU officials that participated in the conference on this, almost incomprehensible. In essence, these memoranda are also a blatant outside intervention in Libya. The defence of our common European position as it was agreed at the recent European Summit commits us in the most absolute way.

Dendias characterised Berlin Conference “first tentative step towards the resolution of the Libyan crisis”.

He pointed out that a possible revival of the operation “Sophia” surveillance mission on the weapons embargo in Libya is positive as well as a possible deployment of a UN peacekeeping force underlining that “Greece is ready to contribute to both initiatives”.