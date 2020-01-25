Tsipras: “New Democracy Will Not See the End of Its Four-Year Term”

ATHENS – Speaking to Saturday’s edition of ‘Efimerida Ton Syntakton’, main opposition SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras expressed his view that the government of New Democracy will not see the end of its four-year term, and how he also believes that it is quite possible to see a political power shift to social democracy in Greece, along the lines of the Spanish governmental alliance between the socialists and the Podemos party.

“The collapse of Mitsotakis’ government has begun, while New Democracy officials and the prime minister himself are exploring the idea of snap elections to prevent the loss of political equilibrium,” said Tsipras and that “their policy and the reactions it causes, are forcing them to draft an early elections plan.”

The ruling New Democracy on Friday voted the re-enforced proportional system of distributing seats after national elections, but because the draft did not collect the minimum 200 votes required by the constitution to go into effect on the next national elections (which will be held on the current system of simple proportionality, introduced by the SYRIZA government), the new system will go into effect on the next but one elections. The issue relates to the number of bonus seats awarded to the winning party, which was abolished under the current electoral law.

Criticizing the re-introduction of the system Syriza abolished when once in government, Tsipras said that “they (New Democracy) underestimate the fact that whenever next elections are held-will be held on the current system of simple proportionality, and now they mention double elections,” so “what are they thinking of doing? Go to the polls claiming votes by telling voters that the first ballot is of no value-so wait for the next one? They are risking a big surprise,” he noted.

“In any case we will be ready to claim a victory in the elections, whenever they may be held, as the popular support for SYRIZA and a government of democratic and progressive co-operation, will not include New Democracy as part of the solution,” concluded Syriza’s leader.