Greek FinMin at Economist Event: Gov’t Built Foundations for Sustainable Growth

The government managed to implement all its electoral promises in its first six months in power, establishing a foundation for a sustainable growth with new jobs and social cohesion, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said at the World in Gala Dinner series of The Economist, held in Athens on Friday.

Greece now has the basic conditions, such as higher development rates than those initially predicted by the institutions, allowing Greece to request a reduction of the agreed primary surplus targets, consistently low borrowing rates and to expect the use of funds gained by central banks through Greek bonds.