European Commission VP Schinas: Optimism about Improving the Asylum Policy in EU

ATHENS – The new European Commission “will prepare Europe for the transition to tomorrow,” European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said at the World in Gala Dinner series of The Economist, held in Athens on Friday.

Schinas also expressed his concern about geopolitical events in the region, and spoke of the transition to a more environmentally friendly Europe. “The market and society will move forward must faster,” he said, while he noted that the Commission’s new framework for artificial intelligence will be presented by the start of the summer at the latest. The new EU framework for migration and asylum was also forthcoming, he noted.

He said that the focus of his tenure would be on a systemic improvement of the asylum policy to a system with greater responsibility and solidarity, including a better management of the issue and a better distribution system. “I’m more optimistic than I was in 2016. There is a change in the overall political atmosphere in the EU, there’s greater willingness by certain European capitals, and more understanting in East Europe, so, yes, I feel more confident,” he said.