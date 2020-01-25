Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry: “Turkey Stands Ready to Reinvigorate All Dialogue Channels with Greece”

ANKARA – The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday released a statement which claims that “Turkey stands ready to reinvigorate all dialogue channels with Greece, including the exploratory talks and is even prepared to start a new dialogue channel for the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The statement begins by addressing the so-called “issue of violation of the demilitarized status of the Aegean Islands together with the other Aegean disputes with a view to resolve them through dialogue.”

“In doing so we also do not exclude any means of peaceful settlement to be mutually agreed by both sides, including International Court of Justice,” it continued.