Greek Migration Minister to tour Migration-Burdened Islands

ATHENS – Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will travel to Leros, Kos and return to Samos in the next few days, as part of his tour of islands dealing with the migration issue.

On Saturday, Mitarachi will visit the reception and identification center on the island of Leros, will meet with Leros’ mayor and later with representatives of the local police and the navy. He will also attend an emergency meeting of Leros’ municipal council.

On Sunday, the minister will go to Kos, where he will call on the hotspot and also meet with the mayor, the police and the army there.

The migration minister will hold a series of such meetings when he visits Samos island on Monday.