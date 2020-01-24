A Plea for Saint Nicholas

The appearance of a paid advertisement in the National Herald not a few days ago, with a long list of παράπονα (complaints) against our Archdiocese and the St. Nicholas National Shrine in particular, should give us all pause as we try to move forward as a Church. And this pause is to observe that there will always be naysayers – those whose negativity (legitimate or not) – who are unwilling or unable to move beyond their personal preferences and disappointments. As has been said by many, “Everybody’s a critic!” It’s a free country and everyone has a right to complain. And because of the free flow of information everywhere on the Internet, one grudge spawns many. So be it. But there are many more of us who want to do something constructive with our energy, words and thoughts.
What should give all of us further pause is how our Archdiocese has corrected the abuses of the past. How the Ecumenical Patriarchate has bestowed a young, dynamic, and resolutely competent leader on us, Archbishop Elpidophoros. And how we have pulled together to re-commence the construction of this National Shrine, an architectural wonder, and a labor of love for the memory of all who perished and suffered, and the good people who continue to mourn the horrific loss of 9/11.
As a community, we should be proud that St. Nicholas has been designed by a world-class architect, Santiago Calatrava, whose World Trade Center Transportation Hub (the Oculus) is truly a marvel to behold. Let us remember that we are not merely re-building the precious St. Nicholas Church destroyed on 9/11. We are building a national monument of international significance. We are building an edifice, and island of stone and marble in the midst of a sea of glass and steel. We are building a National Shrine that will be a House of Prayer for all people.
So when we face the inevitable difficulties of any great project, let us remember as well that even Pericles had his critics when he was building the Parthenon, as Plutarch reminds us in his “Life of Pericles” (12:1):
But that which brought most delightful adornment to Athens, and the greatest amazement to the rest of mankind; that which alone now testifies for Hellas that her ancient power and splendor, of which so much is told, was no idle fiction, I mean his construction of sacred edifices, this, more than all the public measures of Pericles, his enemies maligned and slandered.
St. Nicholas is our American Parthenon, and indeed our Hagia Sophia, where the witness of our Greek Orthodox Christian Faith will shine forth for all to behold, and within which, all to find comfort, solace, strength and understanding.
So to our critics we say, put aside your personal fears and failures and join us in something positive, powerful, and purposeful. St. Nicholas will be built. It will minister to our Nation and to the World. And its message will be of the hope, faith, and love that always endure, of the Light of Resurrection that can never be extinguished, and the testimony of a people, yes – the Greek Orthodox People of America, who will always overcome every adversity and achieve their dreams.
*The Rev. Father Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese
In all do respect Reverend…
Apparently REVEREND , you join. Glory to America and Israel Greek Secret Society friends ..in outrage that someone ..being Mr Karakas has dared to penetrate the inner circle of Mr. Diamanataris and TNH, who print only what other rich men from the Greek Secret Societies of Right Wing lunatics…who serve corrupt politicians of the state!
How shocking ..Mr. Karakas ..has dared to PAY FOR AD…WHICH HE DECLARED HONORABLY, to express his opinion for the Greek Community to consider
! Importantly, the only shock to you is that Mr. Karakas was able to do,.what most of rich boys do under the table to Mr Diamantaris to print the distortions and secret agendas of his Greek Secret Societies and political prostitutes!, ..
Soapparently you article does not indicate being Payed for, and we can assume either you have made a private donation to Mr. Diamanataris or just another rich friend of TNH…that they have supported for years!
Support for your cause comes from “Your Friends”..
“The National Shrine will also be a symbol to the world of New York’s and America’s resilience, a living icon of American values and value system, and a declaration of America’s commitment to freedom. Governor Cuomo said that “St . Nicholas is not just a national shrine, but a rather a global shrine. St. Nicholas is a symbol of peace and unity to a country that is desperately divided and to a world which is in chaos.””
Is this what Bart was doing in the Ukraine?
Cont..
Thank you Reverend for revealing what the little people of the world are contributing to …and why the state and Port Authority have graciously allowed the building of a Shrine on their own property
So you support the promoting thru our Greek Orthodox Church the spreading of American values.and values system ..which surrounds the St. Nicholas Church ..manifested in Sky Scrapers who house an evil capitalist system of amassing at any cost money, power and greed, and include crimes against humanity!
We all know now, what the price for the world has been to spread International Exceptional Values and Value System of America, which includes…the invasion and slaughter of Iraq based on lies ..and lets add Libya, Syria, Yemen, lebanon, Jerusalem , Palestine , and speading the exceptional values o America thru the St. Nicholas shrine by starving the people of Iran and Venezuela !
Greek Pariarch in the Middle East begged you to stop U.S genocide!
Today.Iraqis, victims of American exceptional values.killed to the tune of 1 million people and refuse to stop saving the Iraqi people.are marching in the millions in Bagdad, if you even know where it is …demanding that your exceptional values and troops go home ..and leave them alone!
Why don;t you visit the displaced Syrian and libyan Migrants who swim and drown to the shores of Nato Greece. .with Babies in Hand.because of your silence in bombng and destroying their countries to save them!..
cont…
The only purpose.of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church..the original church of Christ is to worship and serve the doctrines of Christ, and not saving humanity by killing them!
T
he problems with St. Nicholas Shrine is its face is not what Christ wants!
While it is acceptable to Americas Universal reform churches, tourists, and political degenerates. it is not acceptable to the leader of the original church of Christ!
Maybe.he simply wants to resurrect the Original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox church..that was dead and buried by evil, but has arisen from the Ashes , like the 3000 and beaten death!
What a story for not only Orthodox Christians but all Christians of the world!
Imagine, this story with the backdrop of Skyscrapers of money, greed and powerful., little St. Nicholas Church would not be lost and looking like another modern office building, but standing out to remind the world what was once good in the world..a church!
Join Mr Karakas, and you friends to replicate the original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church..perfectly located in the most evil and corrupt city and country of the world..who has defeated evil and death! . …
Reverend..
“He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
“So often I had Castigated those who by silence or inaction condone and thereby cooperated with the evils of Racial injustice.
cont.
I had to therefore speak out if I was to erase my name from the Bombs which fall over North and South Vietnam from the cannisters of Napalm.
The time had come ..indeed it was past due , when I had to Disavow and Disconnect myself from those who in the name of peace burn, maim, and kill”
REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
This Reverend Karloustos ..This should be the International Syrmbol of St. NIcholas, not remaining silent or cooperating with rich men to become richer and more powerful ..at the expense of humanity! ..
Lex Lutsos is the self-came Caiaphas, beholden to the same Lazio Evil Empire, the self-same snake of Edem. (Until his recent vicarly weight gain, he really did look like that snake, especially during hissy fits.) Funny thing about such egoistes, you can stand there for hours, noting their every move and word, and they don’t notice you. But you can collect enough trash to burn them with.
Our local churches are falling apart (leaking roofs, cracked and broken parking lots, failing HVAC systems, etc…) because we don’t have the funds to properly support them and yet we, the Greek American community, were hit up for $38 million dollars and now you want another $40 million to complete a 4,400 square foot building?!
Oh and let’s not forget the $17 milllion the Port Authority has spent on the Shrine (that’s right folks from the foundation and anything below (utility hookups, etc…) the
Port Authority paid for the cost of construction so the real tally will be close to $100 million dollars to build a 4,400 square foot building or almost $23,000 per square foot.
Unless I’m not mistaken the same people who were on the original St Nicholas Shrine rebuild committee are largely the same ones on the new Friends of St Nicholas board.
The days of our community being forced, shamed and bullied into coming up with all the money for things such as this, only to have the “Best and Brightest” take all the credit and have their pictures plastered on the front page of the Orthodox Observer and the National Herald as they pass awards out to each other as well as the Hierarchs venerating them publicly are long over and its about time.
And really, we’re supposed to expect different results this time; you know that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.